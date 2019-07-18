Home

GREEN, Audrey P. (nee Catt and formerly Yarrow). It is with great sadness that we announce the death of a beloved wife, sister, aunt, teacher and friend. Audrey, in her 93rd year, died peacefully in Sunrise of Winchester care home on Tuesday 25 June 2019, following a brief illness during which she received wonderful care by a number of dedicated health care professionals. Predeceased by her loving husbands Jim Yarrow and Stanley (Gus) Green, and sister Marjorie (Graham) Welsh in Canada. Audrey was an adored aunt to Robert Welsh, Rosalind Chrzan, Christine (Paul) Burton and Gillian (Peter) Feenstra, all of Canada. Great aunt to Jennifer (Richard) Cook, Andrew (Candace) and David Chrzan, Michael (Shannon) Burton and Caroline (Michael) Chew, and Mark and Heather (Christopher La) Feenstra. Stepmother to Michael (Judy) Green and their daughter Jessica McClymont. Great-Great aunt ('GAGA') to Amelia and James Cook in England; Michaela & Bradley Burton, William Chrzan, and Colton & John Chew in Canada. Audrey was born and raised in Dover, Kent and received teacher training at Whitelands College, London. Audrey joined Marjorie, Graham, and their growing family in Canada and taught there before returning to England and marrying Jim in 1955. They moved to Thatcham and then to Greenham. She taught for many years in John Rankin School, Newbury where she passed along her love of reading, rhyme, poetry and music to countless children, retiring in 1984. In 1992 Audrey and Gus married and continued life in Greenham. Audrey's family is eternally grateful for the kindness and support of her many friends, including Tony and Inge Mathias, Greta and Geoff Lobb, and Edwin Klinkenberg and Dawn Evans. A memorial service will be held in St Mary's Church, Greenham (RG19 8RZ) on Monday 29 July at 11:30 am, following a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to 'Naomi House & Jacksplace' would be appreciated and can be made c/o R.C. Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound St, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on July 18, 2019
