Green Sylvia Joan. Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd October 2019 aged 82 with her family by her side. Sylvia will be reunited with her late beloved husband Jim. A very much loved and cherished mother to Robert, Cheryl and Venetia, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunty. Sylvia will be greatly missed by all her family and friends, the funeral service to take place at West Berks Crematorium on Tuesday the 5th November at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory if desired to Newbury Cancer Care and Sue Ryder(Newbury) Co West Berkshire Funeral Directors, Clarendon House, 44 London Road, Newbury. RG14 1LA
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 31, 2019