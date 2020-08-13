|
|
GREEN Robert Sadly passed away peacefully In Winchester Royal Hospital on July 26th, aged 88 years. Much loved father of Bryony and Jo. Beloved brother to Marjorie. He will be sorely missed. A church service will be held on Monday August 17th at 11am at St Peters Church, Hurstbourne Tarrant, Andover, SP11 OAH. If wished, donations can be made to: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/in-memory-of-robert-green, in memory of his late wife Christine
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 13, 2020