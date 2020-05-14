|
Hankins, Judith. On 5th May 2020 peacefully at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, North Wales of Dolphin Court, Rhos On Sea formerly of Newbury and Oundle aged 81 years. Beloved mother of Anthony, John and Richard and fond sister of Lewis and Susan. Private funeral service to take place at Colwyn Bay Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if so desired towards The R.S.P.B. my be sent via cheque only payable to The RSPB and sent c/o A C Lambert & Son, Funeral Directors, 31 Rhos Road, Rhos On Sea, Conwy, LL28 4RS. Tel: 01492 546679. [email protected]
Published in Newbury Today on May 14, 2020