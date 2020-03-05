|
|
HARRIS, Alison. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 26th February, aged 87. She will be sadly missed by her sister, children, grandchildren and all of her many friends. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Naomi House & Jacksplace and Thames Valley Air Ambulance, c/o Wright's Funeral Services, 106 High Street, Great Missenden, HP16 0BE. Funeral to take place on Thursday March 12th, 1.15pm, at Chilterns Crematorium (Hampden Chapel) HP7 0ND, with wake to follow at Amersham Friends' Meeting House, HP7 0JB.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 5, 2020