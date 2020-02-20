Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hawkins

Add a Memory
Hawkins Obituary
Hawkins Stewart (RAG) sadly passed away at West Berks Community Hospital, following a bravely fought illness aged 57 years. He will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 18th March at St Marys Thatcham at 1.30pm followed by a commital at Thatcham Cemetery. Stewart loved his garden and so all flowers are welcome, and may be sent via Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -