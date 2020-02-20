|
|
Hawkins Stewart (RAG) sadly passed away at West Berks Community Hospital, following a bravely fought illness aged 57 years. He will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 18th March at St Marys Thatcham at 1.30pm followed by a commital at Thatcham Cemetery. Stewart loved his garden and so all flowers are welcome, and may be sent via Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 20, 2020