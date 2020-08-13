|
Hawkins Raymond. On 5th August 2020 Ray peacefully passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital Reading aged 78 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service at St Mary's Church Kintbury on Tuesday 25th August at 11am, friends and family welcome, please contact Zoe or Daryl if you wish to attend. Donations if desired for the Dogs Trust may be made online via Ray's Tribute Page at wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 13, 2020