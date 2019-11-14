Home

Herbert Mervyn Fredrick (Herbie) passed away peacefully at Great Western Hospital on 12th November 2019, after a long battle bravely fought, surrounded by his wife and children. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.Provisional Funeral arrangement at South Oxford Crematorium OX13 5PA, on Friday 22nd November at 16.00. Please contact R C Smallbone 01635 40536 for confirmation of these arrangements next week. Family flowers only please. Donations in Mervyn's memory if desired to Newbury Cancer Care, c/o Smallbone Funeral Directors.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 14, 2019
