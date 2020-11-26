Home

HICKS David John. Passed away on 18th November 2020 aged 73 years. Much loved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many; he will be very sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private Service only. Please only attend if you have been contacted directly by the family as limited numbers of mourners allowed due to Covid restrictions. Family Flowers only. Donations in David's memory if required to Duchess of Kent Hospice. All enquiries to Thatcham Funeralcare 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 26, 2020
