|
|
Hill Victoria Bertha. Passed away suddenly on 9th October 2019 aged 74 years at Great Western Hospital Swindon. A much loved wife of David, mother of Andrew, Anthony and Serena and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Forever in our hearts. Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 5th November at St Lawrence Church Hungerford at 2pm followed by burial at St Saviour's Cemetery. Flowers welcome, dontions if desired, made payable to Click Sargent may be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 31, 2019