Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HILLIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HILLIER

Add a Memory
HILLIER Obituary
HILLIER Dorothy May, passed away peacefully at home on 30th August 2020 aged 96 years. Wife of the late Frank, Mother of the late Pat, Grandmother of Becky, Julian, Darren, and the late Mel, Great Grandmother of Kalebh, Libby and Emily. Loved by all who knew her. The funeral service is to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on 21st September. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Newbury & District Cancer Care Trust and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, Newbury.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -