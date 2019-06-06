|
HOPKINSON Terry Richard passed away suddenly on 18 May 2019, aged 74 years. Husband of Nina, father of Richard and Delia and grandfather to Francesca. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Thatcham Methodist Church on 13th June 2019 at 1pm followed by a burial at Thatcham cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on June 6, 2019