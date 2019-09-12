|
Horner, Rebecca. On 28th August at Basingstoke Hospital Rebecca passed away peacefully. Much loved daughter of Malcolm, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to so many. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September at 2:15pm. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Thames Valley Air Ambulance. Afterwards family only. c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 12, 2019