Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Horner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horner

Add a Memory
Horner Obituary
Horner, Rebecca. On 28th August at Basingstoke Hospital Rebecca passed away peacefully. Much loved daughter of Malcolm, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to so many. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September at 2:15pm. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Thames Valley Air Ambulance. Afterwards family only. c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.