HOWELL Ronald. On August 17th 2020, Ron passed away peacefully aged 76 years. Devoted husband to Sylvia, amazing father to Kevin and Sarita, much loved Grandad to Megan, Olivia, Ellie and Hayden. A proud Royal Marine, and long serving member of Watership Brass. Ron was a wonderful and loving man who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. A private funeral will take place at Acorn Ridge on Thursday 27th August. A memorial concert to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Flowers, or donations for Duchenne Uk (Helping Hayden) may be made via Ron's tribute page, or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 20, 2020