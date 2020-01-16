|
HUDSON, Brian passed away peacefully on 4th January 2020 aged 87 years. Much loved uncle and brother-in-law. He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 4th February at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, can be made atwww.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ or payable by cheque to: 'Cancer Research UK' and sent c/o Howe and Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury, Berkshire, RG20 5QA. Telephone: 01635 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020