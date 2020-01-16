|
HUGHES Dr Denys Lloyd died peacefully at Thatcham Court Care Home on 9th January 2020 aged 89 years, in the Autumn of his youth. A loving father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 28th January at St Mary the Virgin Church, Speen at 2.30pm followed by a private committal for family only. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, made payable to Alzheimers Research UK or St Mary's Church, Speen may be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020