HUME Mervyn John. On 27th June 2019, John peacefully passed away at home, aged 81 years. Much loved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad, he will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 18th July at 12:45pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for the Stroke Association may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on July 11, 2019
