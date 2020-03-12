|
HUNTLEY, Joan aged 85 years. Sadly passed away 25th February. Loving mother to Debbie and the late Steven, nanny to 8 grandchildren and great nanny to 10 will be missed by many more. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 23rd March at 10.00am. Joan's wish was for a splash of colour to be worn. Family flowers only, donations in Joan's memory can be made to Dementia Uk or Macmillan Cancer and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 12, 2020