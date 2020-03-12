Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HUNTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HUNTLEY

Add a Memory
HUNTLEY Obituary
HUNTLEY, Joan aged 85 years. Sadly passed away 25th February. Loving mother to Debbie and the late Steven, nanny to 8 grandchildren and great nanny to 10 will be missed by many more. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 23rd March at 10.00am. Joan's wish was for a splash of colour to be worn. Family flowers only, donations in Joan's memory can be made to Dementia Uk or Macmillan Cancer and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -