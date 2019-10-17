|
Hutchins Eric Moreton. On 8th October 2019, Eric passed away at the North Hants Hospital Basingstoke, aged 92 years. He will sadly be missed by all his Family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Wednesday 23rd October at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only, donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation and Berkshire Vison may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019