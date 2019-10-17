Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hutchins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hutchins

Add a Memory
Hutchins Obituary
Hutchins Eric Moreton. On 8th October 2019, Eric passed away at the North Hants Hospital Basingstoke, aged 92 years. He will sadly be missed by all his Family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Wednesday 23rd October at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only, donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation and Berkshire Vison may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.