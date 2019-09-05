|
IRVINE (nee Gunning) Jennifer. Died peacefully on 23rd August, aged 83. Amazing Mum to Dougall and Aje, daughter-in-law Helen and son-in-law Mike, and loving Granny of Kara, Paige, Conall, Hayley, Maya and Erin. Funeral will take place at Chichester Crematorium on 13th September at 2pm. Refreshments afterwards at the Chichester Yacht Club. Huge thank you to the staff of St Wilfrid's Hospice, Bosham. Kind donations for St Wilfrid's instead of flowers. Thank you.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 5, 2019