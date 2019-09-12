|
|
JAMES Gwen. It is with great sadness to announce that our dearly beloved mother, Gwen James passed away peacefully on 13 August, 2019 at the great age of 95 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The Funeral service will take place at Newbury Baptist Church, Cheap Street, Newbury on Thursday 12 September 2019 at 1.00 pm. The service will take place at 1.00 rather than 2.00 as mentioned previously Family flowers only please with donations, if desired to Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 12, 2019