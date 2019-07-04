Home

JEWELL, Patrick Ian passed away peacefully on 21st June 2019 aged 78 years. Much loved brother of Tony, he will be very sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St Mary's Church, Kingsclere on Friday 12th July at 2pm. Family flowers only. If desired donations can be made at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and- donations/ or payable by cheque to 'Cancer Research UK' c/o Howe and Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury, RG20 5QA. Tel: 01635 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on July 4, 2019
