Jones Brian passed away suddenly at home surrounded by his family. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Glen, daughter Michelle and son-in-law Gavin also all his grandchildren. Funeral service to take place on Monday 24th February 2020 at West Berkshire Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 30, 2020