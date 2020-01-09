|
|
KAY Elizabeth, Bertram Passed away peacefully at St Michael's Hospice, aged 96, on 2nd January 2020. Much loved mother of Christopher and Hilary, loving grandmother of James, Julia, Iain and Fiona, she will be greatly missed by all in her family. Following a private family burial a Thanksgiving Service will be held at St Mary's Church, Kingsclere on Friday 31st January 2020 at 2.30pm. All welcome, family flowers only please. Donations to 'St Michael's Hospice' online at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ or payable by cheque to: Howe and Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury, Berkshire RG20 5QA. Telephone: 01635 298303
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020