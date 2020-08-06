|
|
KEARLEY Pete. It is with great sadness that Taceham Hundred Scout District are announcing the passing of our great friend Pete Kearley, at the age of 67. Pete was a huge supporter of Scouting for over 45 years – including almost ten years in Newbury before joining Taceham Hundred (Thatcham) District, where he was the District Commissioner between 1998 and 2008 and more recently a Deputy District Commissioner. Pete had many other roles over the years and most of them involved supporting Leaders and encouraging the growth of new Scout Groups in the District. He was always a faithful friend, mentor and supporter of others - with his exceptional knowledge and enthusiasm. One of his lifelong passions was archery and thousands of young people, as well as adults, in Scouting gained so much when he taught them the skills of archery and arranged local competitions each year. Our thoughts are with his wife Viv, their children and grandchildren at this difficult time. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 6, 2020