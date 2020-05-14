Home

KEOGH David John. Passed away on 26th April 2020 at North Hampshire Hospital aged 77 years. He will be missed by all his family and friends. Private funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Tuesday 12th May 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only but donations if desired for the Guide Dogs and Hampshire Hospitals Charity (to benefit the Cardiac Unit Basingstoke Hospital) may be made via David's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on May 14, 2020
