|
|
Kimber Kenneth passed away peacefully on 20th September 2019, aged 89 years. Loving father to Alan and Julie, father-in-law to Kath and grandfather to Matthew. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 15th October 2019 at 11:15am. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Newbury Cancer Care c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 3, 2019