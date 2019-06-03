|
|
KIRK. Mary Josephine sadly passed away on 6th April. Wife of the late Tony, mum to Bernard, Marion, Annette, Caroline and Eugene, mother in law to Ted, Robert and Brian, Tina and Janet and grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The Funeral service will take place on 3rd May at St. Joseph's Church, Newbury at 1.30pm. followed by burial at Shaw Cemetery. Family flowers only but donations in Mary's memory can be made to Parkinsons UK and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street Newbury Berkshire RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019