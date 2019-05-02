|
KIRKHAM Muriel C. Sadly passed away on Sunday 28 April in Basingstoke Hospital. Much loved wife to Jack and mother of Alison, David, Hilary and Neill. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at St George's Church Wash common on Thursday 9th May at 11:00am followed by Cremation. Family flowers only, donations welcome for West Berks Community Hospital League of Friends through West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on May 2, 2019