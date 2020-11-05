|
LANGFORD Malcolm. Sadly passed away on Friday 30th October. Malc you were my dog walking buddy for 26 years and a huge part of our lives, We had so many laughs on those walks and that will stay with me forever, You were loved by all who know you and you have left a large void in so many lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Carole and your family, We will miss you so much, sleep peacefully old chum with love from Stumpy (aka Keith) and Ann Williams.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 5, 2020