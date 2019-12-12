Home

Lawrence Alan Richard suddenly passed away on 29th November 2019 aged 86 years. Beloved husband to Irene, much loved father to David (Dec), Susan and Karen. Grandfather to Brad, Natalie, Matt, Emma and Sophie. Great Grandfather to Ava. A beloved Uncle and great uncle. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham on 20th December 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations to The British Heart Foundation and The Motor Neurone Assoc c/o Camp Hopson Funerals. No dress code
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 12, 2019
