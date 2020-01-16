|
LAWRENCE Stanley Robert of Westfield Road, Thatcham passed away peacefully at 7am on Wednesday 8th January 2020, aged 90. Survived by his wife Sheila and sons Ken, Brian, Michael, Neil and Paul. Will be sadly missed by all his Sons, Daughters In-Law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and many friends. Funeral Service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham on Monday 20th January 2020 at 10am. Family flowers only please with donations, if desired to Thames Valley Air Ambulance C/O Thatcham, Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX, Tel: 01635 868444.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020