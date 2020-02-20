|
LAWRENCE Beryl Gwendoline passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on 6th February 2020 aged 90 years. Deeply loved wife to the late John. Mother to Anne, Keith, Phillip and Brian and the late Mick and Sue. Mother-in –law to Mark, Debbie, Cathy and Dionne and a loving Nan and Great Nan. She will be very sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at St Mary the Virgin and St John the Baptist church, Newtown on Tuesday 25th February at 11.30am. Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ or payable by cheque to: RNLI or St Michael's Hospice and sent c/o Howe and Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury, Berkshire, RG20 5QA. Tel: 01635 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 20, 2020