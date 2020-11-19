|
LAWRENCE, Maisie Edith passed away peacefully on 8th November 2020 aged 92 years. Much loved Mum of Helen and Jean, loving Gran of Mark and Catherine. Maisie will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at St Marys Church, Kingsclere on Monday 30th November at 2pm. Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service. In order that friends can pay their respects, Maisie's cortège will leave Bear Hill at 1.30pm, pass Swan St and George St, onto the bypass to Rose Hodson Court for 1.40pm, finishing at St Mary's Church. Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made online at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ to "Wessex Cancer Trust" or "The Woodland Trust". All enquiries c/o Howe & Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury RG20 5QA. Tel (01635) 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 19, 2020