Lay Ronald (Ron) Frederick Winston. BEM 12th October 1930 - 21st July 2020 Burney Bit, Pamber Heath. Loving Husband to Florrie, brilliant Dad to Valerie and John, Grandad and Great Grandad. A Light has gone from our lives, never to be forgotten. Family flowers only, donations to Hampshire Hospital Charity and any information required regarding Funeral details and donations are c/o Ash Brook Funeral Directors, Mulfords Hill, Tadley, RG26 3JE Tel 0118 982 1111
Published in Newbury Today on July 30, 2020
