LISTER, Peter passed away on 10th September 2019 aged 84 years. Much loved husband of Mary, beloved dad of Lesley, loving grandad of Sophie, also will be sadly missed by son in law Steven and first wife Shirley. Peter will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 27th September at 11.15 am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Peter for Alzheimer's Society or Cancer Research UK can be made via www.abwalker.co.uk. Enquiries to A B Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham. RG19 3HP. Tel: 01635 873672.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 19, 2019