LITTLE Sheena (Sandra) sadly passed away at home on 21st February 2020 aged 75 years. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother she will be greatly missed by her family. The funeral service will be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 2nd April 2020 at 10.00am. Flowers are welcome and charitable donations in Sheena's memory can be made to the National Animal Welfare Trust Berkshire where they will benefit the work of Trindledown Farm, c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 12, 2020