LONG, Hanslip Alford Richard, passed away peacefully at home on 16th April, aged 93. Now reunited with his beloved wife Isabel, he will be deeply missed by his sons Richard, Nicholas and Francis, his daughters-in-law Tina and Beth, his grandchildren Katherine, Adam, Harry and Bertram, and all his family and friends. The family wish to thank everyone for the many kind messages and cards of sympathy in their loss. A private family funeral will take place on Thursday April 30th. Donations if desired to Sue Ryder. Details of a memorial service to follow later.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 30, 2020