|
|
LOVELL Roy sadly passed away aged 78 years on 29th October 2020 at Royal Berkshire Hospital. Beloved husband to Viv and much loved father to Simon and Dan and loving grandad to Taylor, Maddison, Harry, Louis, Poppy, Josh, Samuel, Isabel and Phoebe. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small private family service will be held at West Berkshire Crematorium and the family hope once restrictions are lifted to hold a memorial service for friends. No flowers please but donations if desired can be made via Camp Hopson Funeral Directors in aid of Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 12, 2020