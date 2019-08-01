|
MARRIAGE Joyce Mary passed away peacefully at home on July 26th 2019 having reached 100 years last December. Beloved Wife to the late Paul whom she outlived by thirty years. Mother to Christopher , Hugh and Michael with seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. A Matriarch who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday August 30th 2019 at 3pm. Coloured attire preferred to black. Family flowers only. Donations can be made to NSPCC and sent to Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 1, 2019