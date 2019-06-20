Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTIN

Obituary Condolences

MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN Mervyn Thomas sadly passed away on 5th June aged 71 years. Devoted husband to Sheila, dad to Ann and Roy, and a grandad. Mervyn will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place Thursday 27th June at West Berkshire Crematorium at 2.15pm, dress code optional. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to GSDR May be sent c/o Ash Brook Independent Funeral Directors, Mulfords Hill, Tadley, RG26 3JE 0118 9821111
Published in Newbury Today on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.