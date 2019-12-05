Home

MATHER Ron passed away peacefully on 29 November 2019, aged 87 years, now at rest with his beloved Wife Pam. Much loved Brother to Ray and Ken, Father to Paul and Tina and Grandad. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 17 December 2019 at 3.45pm. Family flowers only please with donations to Sue Ryder if desired c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 5, 2019
