MAY (Tony) Gerald Henry Charles, died peacefully Saturday 9th May 2020, at home, aged 88 years after a long period of ill health. Devoted husband to Valerie, beloved brother of Jean and June, loving father to daughters Elaine and Linda, son-in-laws Neil and Greg and proud grandfather to Samuel. Previously worked for many years at Opperman Gears, Newbury and formerly a member of West Berks Indoor Bowls Club. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private cremation Monday 1st June due to current Covid-19 restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations in his memory payable to Alzheimer's Society (www.alzheimers.org.uk) or by cheque c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, 31A Church Gate, The Broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HX, Tel: 01635 868444.
Published in Newbury Today on May 21, 2020