McGOWAN James. On 31st July 2020, Jim peacefully passed away at home, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Kitty, he was much loved and will be sadly missed by all his family & friends. Private funeral service. No flowers please but donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation & the South Central Ambulance Charity may be made online via Jim's Tribute Page at wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 13, 2020