McGUIRE Roger George suddenly but peacefully passed away at the North Hampshire Hospital Basingstoke on 14th May 2020, after a short illness, aged 81 years. He was much loved and will be sadly missed by his wife Carole, daughters Ginny and Tracy and all his family and many friends. Private service at West Berkshire Crematorum on Friday 12th June at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only but donations if desired for the Dogs Trust may be made via Roger's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on June 4, 2020