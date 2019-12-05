|
MEDDINGS Josephine. Passed away peacefully on 26th November 2019, aged 68 years. A much loved Mum, Grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 18th December 2019 in Oxford Crematorium, Memorial Chapel at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oxford Hospitals Charity. All enquiries to D L Hancock Ltd Funeral Directors, Chapel House, 13 North St, Bicester, OX26 6NA. Tel: 01869 244200.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 5, 2019