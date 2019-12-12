Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MILDENHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDENHALL

Add a Memory
MILDENHALL Obituary
MILDENHALL George passed peacefully away at the North Hants Hospital on 2nd December 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at the Church of the Ascension Burghclere on Monday 23rd December at 12.00 noon followed by interment. Family flowers only but donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation may sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -