MILDENHALL George passed peacefully away at the North Hants Hospital on 2nd December 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at the Church of the Ascension Burghclere on Monday 23rd December at 12.00 noon followed by interment. Family flowers only but donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation may sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 12, 2019