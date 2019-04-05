|
|
Millar. On 6th March 2019, Joyce, aged 90 years, passed away at North Hamshire Hospital. A loving wife to the late Edwin and a wonderful mum to Susan and Stuart, mother-in-law to Julia and Steve and devoted grandma to Matthew, Nathan, Lucy, Callum and Joe and great grandma to Zach and Brooke. A kind and caring lady, she will be missed by friends and family. The Funeral Service will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 28th March at 11.15am. Donations if desired can be made payable to Parkinson's UK and left in the donations box at the funeral, or sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019