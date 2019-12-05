Home

MITCHELL Paula Ann sadly passed away on 22nd November 2019 at St. Michaels Hospice aged 54 years. A much beloved daughter to Margaret and a loving mother to Michael and David she will be greatly missed by all friends and family. Funeral to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 16th December 2019 at 2.15pm. Please help us celebrate her memory by wearing something pink or purple as well as colourful clothes. Family flowers only but charitable donations in Paula's memory can be made to Dogs Trust Newbury or St. Michaels Hospice c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 5, 2019
