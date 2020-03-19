|
MITCHELL Margaret (Mags) sadly passed away at Basingstoke Hospital on 2nd March 2020 aged 79 years. Loving mother to Lisa and the late Paula and devoted grand mother to Michael, David, Jennifer, George and Kate she will be greatly missed. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 3rd April at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Charitable donations in Margaret's memory can be made to Dogs Trust Newbury or Fair Close Day Centre c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 19, 2020